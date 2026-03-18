Cardi B warns Canadian fans amid slow tour sales: "Y'all better go buy them tickets"

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B has demanded that her Canadian fans keep up her "sold-streak" ahead of her Ontario stop on the Little Miss Drama tour !

Cardi B told her Canadian fans that she won't accept any empty seats at her Ontario show on March 31 amid slow ticket sales. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib

Even the Bardigang isn't safe from the 33-year-old's drama!

Cardi called out her fans across the border in a new social media rant, where she revealed that her March 31 set at the TD Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario, is only 80% sold-out.

The Pretty and Petty emcee warned, "And I'm letting you Canadians know, if you break my sold-out streak, I don't know what I'm going to do. But y'all better go buy them tickets."

She reiterated, "I swear to God, if you break my streak, y'all better go buy tickets. Y'all not breaking my perfectly sold out streak."

Cardi issued a similar "threat" back in February ahead of her Vancouver show – hopefully Ontario will heed her warning!