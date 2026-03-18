Cardi B warns Canadian fans amid slow tour sales: "Y'all better go buy them tickets"

You won't break Cardi B's soul! The rapper shared a rant aimed at her Canadian fans ahead of her Ontario concert as she looks to keep up her sold-out streak!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B has demanded that her Canadian fans keep up her "sold-streak" ahead of her Ontario stop on the Little Miss Drama tour!

Cardi B told her Canadian fans that she won't accept any empty seats at her Ontario show on March 31 amid slow ticket sales.
Cardi B told her Canadian fans that she won't accept any empty seats at her Ontario show on March 31 amid slow ticket sales.  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib

Even the Bardigang isn't safe from the 33-year-old's drama!

Cardi called out her fans across the border in a new social media rant, where she revealed that her March 31 set at the TD Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario, is only 80% sold-out.

The Pretty and Petty emcee warned, "And I'm letting you Canadians know, if you break my sold-out streak, I don't know what I'm going to do. But y'all better go buy them tickets."

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She reiterated, "I swear to God, if you break my streak, y'all better go buy tickets. Y'all not breaking my perfectly sold out streak."

Cardi issued a similar "threat" back in February ahead of her Vancouver show – hopefully Ontario will heed her warning!

The Grammy-winning artist kicked off her first-headlining run in support of her sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, in Palm Desert, California last month.

Cardi's tour, which has gone viral several times since its debut, will conclude in Atlanta on April 18.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib

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