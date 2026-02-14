Cardi B hilariously blames "the government" for viral "AI-generated" fall at Las Vegas show!

Las Vegas, Nevada - Cardi B 's beef with Donald Trump 's administration is far from over after she jokingly blamed it for her on-stage fall!

Cardi B was captured falling off of a chair mid-performance during her Las Vegas set amid her Little Miss Drama tour. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

During the Pretty & Petty rapper's Las Vegas stop for her Little Miss Drama tour on Friday, Cardi was captured falling off a chair mid-performance.

The 33-year-old rapper teased fans in a red, fringe outfit that highlighted her cheeky bottom as she performed Thotiana.

When she attempted to drop backwards onto the floor seductively, the chair slipped from under her, causing her to fall off.

Cardi laughed off the moment, telling the crowd, "That wasn't me, that was the government."

The WAP also claimed hours later on X that the fall was "AI-generated," writing, "Can someone put a community note on this ? This video is clearly Ai."

Nonetheless, Cardi's political jab follows her clapback at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which slammed her viral criticism of ICE.

