Chappell Roan defends herself in new statement about security scandal

Los Angeles, California - Singer Chappell Roan is defending herself in a new statement about the recent controversy involving her security guard.

Chappell Roan's rep said the singer "zero tolerance for aggressive behavior toward her or her fans" after the recent scandal involving her security team. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

On Monday, a rep for the 28-year-old shared a new comment on the ongoing drama, which exploded when soccer star Jorginho claimed Roan's security had made his daughter cry.

"Chappell holds her own teams to the highest standards," the statement said, per Page Six, adding that she has "zero tolerance for aggressive behavior toward her or her fans."

The spokesperson further backed Roan's comments from her apology video over the weekend, emphasizing that the pop star "was not aware" of the interaction between the girl, her mom, and the security guard, who came from a "third-party" office.

"She did not direct her personal security or anyone on her team to interact with them," Roan's rep added.

According to Jorginho, the security guard spoke to his wife, Catherine Harding, and daughter in an "extremely aggressive manner" after the girl noticed Roan having breakfast in their hotel.

"She simply walked past the singer's table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum. She didn't say anything, didn't ask for anything," he said of 11-year-old Ada, whom Harding shares with her ex, actor Jude Law.

Jorginho went on to slam the Pink Pony Club artist personally, telling her fans that "she does not deserve your affection."