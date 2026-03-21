Elon Musk faces huge potential penalty after California jury finds he misled Twitter shareholders

San Francisco, California - A federal jury in California found Friday that tech tycoon Elon Musk misled Twitter shareholders, driving down the company's share price as he was poised to buy it in a $44 billion deal.

Elon Musk arrives at federal court in San Francisco, California, on March 4, 2026, during his trial in a civil case for allegedly manipulating Twitter's stock price prior to his purchase of the company in 2022. © JOSH EDELSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

The verdict in the class action securities lawsuit means the world's richest person could be ordered to pay billions of dollars, according to damages calculated by jurors.

Minutes after the judgment was announced, the entrepreneur's lawyers informed AFP that their client will appeal the decision, characterizing it as a "setback."

After a three-week trial in a San Francisco federal court – which included in-person testimony from Musk – the jury found that two tweets posted in May 2022 by the Tesla and SpaceX CEO contained false statements responsible for a plunge in Twitter's share price.

Investor Giuseppe Pampena had filed the suit on behalf of people who sold Twitter shares between mid-May and early October 2022.

Musk acquired the social media platform in late October 2022 and later renamed it X.

Jurors agreed that Musk violated a securities rule that bars false and misleading statements that sink a stock price, in this case that of Twitter, the verdict form showed.

An attorney for the plaintiffs estimated the damages at about $2.6 billion.

Musk, who has a near-constant presence on X, did not immediately react to the verdict.