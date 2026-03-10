World's richest person Elon Musk nears trillionaire status in new Forbes list

New York, New York - Elon Musk 's estimated $839 billion net worth has made him the wealthiest individual ever recorded, Forbes said Tuesday, as billionaires worldwide saw their combined fortunes surge in the past year to an all-time high of $20.1 trillion.

Elon Musk, who was already the world's richest person, has become the wealthiest individual ever recorded as he approaches trillionaire status. © Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Musk topped the Forbes World's Billionaires list for the second consecutive year after his fortune swelled by roughly $500 billion over the past twelve months, driven by rising valuations at Tesla and SpaceX, which is targeting a public offering in 2026.

He is the first person ever to surpass the $800 billion mark and is on course to become the world's first trillionaire.

Musk's monumental jump in wealth reflects a rollercoaster 2025 for Tesla that saw the electric vehicle maker's stock price tumble through the spring amid consumer boycotts over the billionaire's backing of Donald Trump and other far-right politicians.

But Tesla shares rebounded in the second half of 2025 after Musk exited his Trump administration role and have remained lofty. The Forbes list is based on valuations as of March 1, 2026.

Tesla champions believe the company is poised for stratospheric growth because of Musk's access to cutting-edge technology in autonomous driving and artificial intelligence.

While Musk remains a polarizing figure with the general public, Tesla shareholders have consistently backed the billionaire.