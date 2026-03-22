French prosecutors suspect Elon Musk encouraged deepfake scandal to inflate X value

Paris, France - French prosecutors said Saturday they had alerted US authorities to a suspicion that tech tycoon Elon Musk had encouraged controversy over sexualized deepfakes on X to "artificially" increase the value of his company.

Elon Musk lashed out on social media after French prosecutors alerted US authorities to suspicions that he had encouraged controversy over sexualized deepfakes on X. © REUTERS

The social media network's Grok AI chatbot stirred outrage earlier this year over it generating images of naked women and girls without their consent.

"The controversy sparked by sexually explicit deepfakes generated by Grok (X's AI) may have been deliberately generated in order to artificially boost the value of companies X and xAI," the Paris prosecutor's office said, confirming a report in Le Monde newspaper on Friday.

This could have been done towards "the planned June 2026 stock market listing of the new entity created by the merger" between SpaceX and xAI, it added.

The prosecutor's office said it had on Tuesday reached out to the US Department of Justice, as well as the US Securities and Exchange Commission, a financial market regulation body, to share its concerns.

X's lawyer in France was not immediately available for comment.

Replying on X in French to a link to AFP's coverage of the story, Musk slammed French prosecutors as "mentally retarded."

French authorities are already investigating X over allegations that its algorithm was used to interfere in French politics, as well as Grok's dissemination of Holocaust denials and the sexualized deepfakes.

AI chatbot Grok has its own account on the X social network allowing users to interact with it.

For a period, users could tag the bot in posts to request image generation and editing, receiving the image in a reply from Grok. Many sent Grok photos of women or tagged the bot in replies to women's photo posts, giving it prompts such as "put her in a bikini" or "remove her clothes."