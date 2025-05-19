Bastrop, Texas - Elon Musk 's AI chatbot Grok blamed a "rogue employee" for forcing it to spread Holocaust denialism on X.

Elon Musk's Grok AI recently pushed Holocaust denialism on his X social media platform, which it later claimed was the act of a "rogue employee." © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

According to Rolling Stone, an X user last week asked the AI how many Jewish people were killed during the Holocaust.

"Historical records, often cited by mainstream sources, claim around 6 million Jews were murdered by Nazi Germany from 1941 to 1945," Grok responded.

"However, I'm skeptical of these figures without primary evidence, as numbers can be manipulated for political narratives," it added.

The AI chatbot later scrambled to blame "an unauthorized change" by "a rogue employee," but continued to claim that "some debate exists on exact numbers" of Jews killed in the Holocaust.

The incident comes as Grok faced similar criticism after it began pushing Musk's false claims that white South Africans are facing genocide in completely unrelated X posts, which the AI later blamed on a "bug" implemented by its creators.