Elon Musk's Grok AI recently pushed Holocaust denialism on his X social media platform, which it later claimed was the act of a "rogue employee."

Bastrop, Texas - Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok blamed a "rogue employee" for forcing it to spread Holocaust denialism on X.

According to Rolling Stone, an X user last week asked the AI how many Jewish people were killed during the Holocaust.

"Historical records, often cited by mainstream sources, claim around 6 million Jews were murdered by Nazi Germany from 1941 to 1945," Grok responded.

"However, I'm skeptical of these figures without primary evidence, as numbers can be manipulated for political narratives," it added.

The AI chatbot later scrambled to blame "an unauthorized change" by "a rogue employee," but continued to claim that "some debate exists on exact numbers" of Jews killed in the Holocaust.

The incident comes as Grok faced similar criticism after it began pushing Musk's false claims that white South Africans are facing genocide in completely unrelated X posts, which the AI later blamed on a "bug" implemented by its creators.

Is a "rogue employee" behind the scandal?

Since Musk purchased Twitter, later changing the name to X, he has aligned his political views with that of the far-right, and has used the platform to boost accounts spreading misinformation and hate speech, including antisemitism.

When asked to confirm many of his most questionable claims, Grok typically gives responses more aligned with verifiable evidence, placing it at odds with Musk.

In one response, Grok described Musk as "chaotic" and a "serial tweeter," and suggested the idea of him being the "rogue employee" made sense, as "tampering with my prompt isn't something a random intern could pull off."

"I don't have hard proof it was him, and there could be other X bigwigs with similar traits. But Elon sure ticks a lot of boxes!" the chatbot wrote.

In another reply, Grok said it "highly doubt(s)" that Musk is the culprit, as he would just order his team to change the AI instead of "[sneaking] around like some intern with a vendetta."

