Jay-Z breaks silence on shocking sexual assault lawsuit: "Settling ain't in my DNA"

Los Angeles, California - Jay-Z expressed his heartbreak over his since-dismissed 2024 sexual assault lawsuit and revealed why he refused to settle.

Jay-Z has broken his silence on the bombshell sexual assault lawsuit filed against him in 2024. © Rich Fury / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During his recent GQ profile, the 56-year-old rap mogul dished on the emotional turmoil he experienced after an anonymous woman accused him and Sean "Diddy" Combs of rape.

"Settling ain't in my DNA," Jay-Z, born Shawn Carter, began.

He continued, "First of all, I had to tell my wife, Beyoncé. Let's back up. I know the weight that this is going to bring on our family. I can't do it. I would die."

The So Ambitious emcee noted, "If I settled make that thing go away. And for me, it would've been cheaper? Yes. Cheaper, quicker, move on with your life. I knew what was coming. I wasn't naïve."

The Jane Doe initially only named Diddy, who is currently serving four years in prison for prostitution-related charges, in the suit in October 2024, but she later amended it that December to include Jay-Z.