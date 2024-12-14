Jay-Z moves to squash rape lawsuit and issues furious attack on accuser's lawyer

New York, New York - A lawyer is seeking the dismissal of a "frivolous" rape lawsuit against Jay-Z, after the accuser addressed inconsistencies in her allegations.

Jay-Z and his legal team have moved to have a rape lawsuit against the rapper dismissed, slamming the accuser's lawyer. © Chris Delmas / AFP

The rap star previously claimed he was at the center of a "blackmail attempt" after a lawsuit was filed accusing him and Sean "Diddy" Combs of drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl at a party after the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000.

In one claim, the anonymous woman said her father picked her up after the alleged assault, but her father has since told NBC News that he cannot verify her claims.

"I have made some mistakes," the female accuser told the network when asked about inconsistencies in her account, but said she overall stands by her allegations.

After the report was broadcast, Jay-Z and his lawyer Alex Spiro shared statements via the X account of the artist's entertainment company, Roc Nation, regarding the lawsuit filed by the accuser's lawyer, Tony Buzbee.

"Today's investigative report proves this 'attorney' (Tony) Buzbee filed a false complaint against me in the pursuit of money and fame," Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, said.

"This incident didn't happen and yet he filed it in court and doubled down in the press."

"True justice is coming. We fight from victory, not for victory. This was over before it began. This 1-800 lawyer doesn't realize it yet, but, soon."