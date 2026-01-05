Jennifer Lopez reveals her new dating rules after Ben Affleck split
Las Vegas, Nevada - If you want Jennifer Lopez's love, the pop star has declared that her next beau will have to work for it after her divorce from Ben Affleck!
The 56-year-old reflected on her personal life while she performed her classic 1999 hit, If You Had My Love, at her Up All Night residency over the weekend.
In a viral clip from the show, J.Lo told the crowd, "When I first sang it, I was very young. And I sang it with a lot of hope."
She continued, "But I've also sang it over the years, I've sang it while I was sad. And I've sang it when I was happy. But now, today, you know how I sing it? I sing it in power."
The Let's Get Loud hitmaker, who filed for divorce from Ben in 2024, then declared that if her next beau wants to have her love, they'll have to "earn it."
Jennifer Lopez says her next man has to "earn" her love
J.Lo shared, "You would have to treat me right. You would have to respect me. You'd have to accept me for all that I am."
She further told the cheering crowd, You'd have to love me if you wanted my love," adding that she knew love was "a complicated thing."
The Selena star knows a thing or two about love being "complicated," as she did reunite with her ex for Christmas.
Still, she ended her declaration by adding, "You can't have love without heartbreak. You can't. That's what you sign up for."
Cover photo: JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP