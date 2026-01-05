Jennifer Lopez reveals her new dating rules after Ben Affleck split

Las Vegas, Nevada - If you want Jennifer Lopez 's love , the pop star has declared that her next beau will have to work for it after her divorce from Ben Affleck !

Jennifer Lopez has shared what she expects from her next relationship as she enters the New Year a single woman. © JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 56-year-old reflected on her personal life while she performed her classic 1999 hit, If You Had My Love, at her Up All Night residency over the weekend.

In a viral clip from the show, J.Lo told the crowd, "When I first sang it, I was very young. And I sang it with a lot of hope."

She continued, "But I've also sang it over the years, I've sang it while I was sad. And I've sang it when I was happy. But now, today, you know how I sing it? I sing it in power."

The Let's Get Loud hitmaker, who filed for divorce from Ben in 2024, then declared that if her next beau wants to have her love, they'll have to "earn it."