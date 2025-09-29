Jennifer Lopez makes shocking confession about Ben Affleck split: "The best thing that ever happened to me"
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez reflected on her messy divorce from Ben Affleck and why it was actually "the best thing" to happen to her!
This is her... now.
On the September 28 episode of CBS News Sunday Morning, the 56-year-old dished on working on Kiss of the Spider Woman amid her split from The Accountant star.
"It was tough. It was a really tough time," J.Lo told journalist Lee Cowan.
"It was hard not to think about stuff. It was the best and the worst of times, in a way," she continued.
"Every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy, and then it was like, back home, it was not great. It was just like, how do I reconcile this? But you get through it."
Jen and Ben rekindled their romance in 2021, nearly 20 years after their first engagement, and got hitched in Las Vegas a year later. The couple then had a second ceremony in Georgia a month after that.
Jennifer Lopez says she's "a different person" after Ben Affleck split
The Selena star filed for divorce from the Oscar-winner in August 2024, which became finalized earlier this year.
"Honestly, I have to say it was the best thing that ever happened to me," J.Lo said of the surprising split. "Because it changed me, it didn't change me, it helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow. Become more self-aware. I'm a different person now than I was last year, I think."
She also confessed that this past summer – where she embarked on her Up All Night tour – was "the best summer" she's ever had, adding, "The joy is in living and these moments and really embracing life and everything that it brings to you for the lessons it brings and then for all the triumphs it brings."
Cover photo: Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/jlo