Jennifer Lopez makes shocking confession about Ben Affleck split: "The best thing that ever happened to me"

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez reflected on her messy divorce from Ben Affleck and why it was actually "the best thing" to happen to her!

Jennifer Lopez (r.) spilled on how she navigated her divorce from Ben Affleck (l.) and how the split changed her into a better person. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/jlo

This is her... now.

On the September 28 episode of CBS News Sunday Morning, the 56-year-old dished on working on Kiss of the Spider Woman amid her split from The Accountant star.

"It was tough. It was a really tough time," J.Lo told journalist Lee Cowan.

"It was hard not to think about stuff. It was the best and the worst of times, in a way," she continued.

"Every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy, and then it was like, back home, it was not great. It was just like, how do I reconcile this? But you get through it."

Jen and Ben rekindled their romance in 2021, nearly 20 years after their first engagement, and got hitched in Las Vegas a year later. The couple then had a second ceremony in Georgia a month after that.