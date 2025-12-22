Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunite on cozy Christmas shopping trip

Brentwood, California - Former spouses Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have put on a united front ahead of their Christmas celebrations.

Ben Affleck (l.) and Jennifer Lopez are keeping their families close, despite their divorce, as the exes were spotted on a Christmas shopping trip with Ben's son. © Collage: Chris Graythen & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The A-listers, who finalized their divorce earlier this year, were photographed doing some holiday shopping and grabbing lunch with Ben's son, Samuel, in Brentwood on Sunday.



Per Page Six, J.Lo was seen arriving solo before meeting up with the 53-year-old actor and his son, whom he shares with his first wife, Jennifer Garner.

The outlet reported that the 56-year-old multi-hyphenate, who sported a brown-and-white polka-dot dress and a cream sweater, also left on her own after the outing.

The festive reunion comes shortly after Ben and both Jennifers attended a school play, which starred J.Lo's 17-year-old Emme as well as Ben and Jennifer's 16-year-old Fin.

Though the formerly blended families all appear to be on good terms these days, J.Lo recently reflected on feeling like a "lightning rod" for negativity, especially when it comes to her personal life.

"And it's hard because you say to yourself, 'These people don't get me. They don't see me. They don't understand me.' Then all of a sudden they do. And then they don't again," she said.