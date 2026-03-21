Justin Bieber and Usher get into heated argument at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars afterparty

Justin Bieber (r.) and Usher got into a heated argument at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars afterparty, with sources telling TMZ that Usher approached Justin with "energy and anger." © Collage: NEILSON BARNARD & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to TMZ, Usher approached Justin with "energy and anger," sparking a tense exchange between the two in front of fellow partygoers.

While a source confirms there was no physical contact, an insider reveals the Baby singer has been trying to "erase everyone" from his past – and one source close to him claims he has always been rude to his former mentor.

The argument didn't last long, and it remains unclear what sparked it.

The last time the two were publicly seen together was in 2022 at Coeur d'Alene Lake in Idaho.

Many fans are speculating that the tension could be tied to Justin distancing himself from those who allegedly failed to protect him during his childhood in the industry - a theory that has gained traction in light of the Diddy scandal, given Usher's well-documented close relationship with the disgraced music mogul.

"JB is coming to terms with his abuse and Usher ain't tryna hear that. Bieber has STORIES and u KNOW they're trying to keep his mouth shut," one fan on X wrote, even though Justin said in a statement last year that he was "not among Sean Combs' victims".