Justin Bieber breaks silence on rumors he was among Diddy's victims

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber has broken his silence on the trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs, as well as lingering rumors that the pop star was one of the disgraced mogul's alleged victims.

Justin Bieber has broken his silence on the trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs (c.), as well as rumors that the pop star was one of the disgraced mogul's alleged victims. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Dreamstime

In a statement shared with People, the 31-year-old singer's spokesperson confirmed that Justin was "not among Sean Combs' victims" but emphasized that "there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him."

"Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve," the spokesperson said.

Justin's past friendship with Diddy returned to the headlines after the 55-year-old hip-hop star was arrested in 2024 on charges of sexual assault, abuse, and sex trafficking.

At the time, insiders said the Baby singer was "completely disgusted" by Diddy's alleged actions and was planning to distance himself from his former pal.

Diddy's trial kicked off earlier this week in New York, with his former girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, taking the stand for several days of emotional testimony.

Cassie described the Bad Boy Records founder's pattern of violence, telling the court that he would repeatedly assault her and had raped her in 2018 when she attempt to break up with him.