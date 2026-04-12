Justin Bieber completes big league comeback with nostalgic set on Day 2 of Coachella

Indio, California - With a minimalist set and a trip through his musical past, pop superstar Justin Bieber returned to the stage on Saturday night to headline the second day of Coachella.

Justin Bieber made his comeback on the biggest stage with a nostalgic set headlining the second day of Coachella. © REUTERS

The Canadian singer has not performed at a venue of Coachella's size since 2022, when he appeared at Rock in Rio in Brazil before canceling the remainder of his international tour due to health issues.

Last year Bieber released the album Swag, quickly followed by his eighth studio record, Swag II.

Dressed in a red sweater, shorts, and black boots, the 32-year-old made good on his promise to get everyone "singing at the top of our lungs," playing the role of DJ and taking requests from online viewers.

After opening with several tracks from Swag II, Bieber sat at a computer and began a journey into the past, searching for his videos on YouTube and singing snippets from That Should Be Me, Beauty and a Beat, Never Say Never, and of course, Baby.

"This is special," he told the crowd. "This is a night I dreamed about for a long time, so to be here is amazing."

Bieber also showed his old clips on YouTube, as well as moments captured by the ever-present cameras following him and his wife, Hailey.