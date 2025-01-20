Justin Bieber further teases new music in cryptic post from Aspen vacay with Hailey

Aspen, Colorado - During Justin Bieber 's winter getaway with Hailey, the singer further teased his musical comeback!

Justin Bieber further fueled the hype that he's returning to music with more coy footage on Instagram. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday evening, Justin shared more footage of himself working on music while enjoying his time in Aspen.

In his latest Instagram dump, the Grammy winner snuck in a blurry, black-and-white image of himself recording a song.

He concluded the slideshow with another monochromatic photo where he's seen on a drum set with headphones.

This is the second teasing hint from JB where he's seemingly confirming that his next album is on the way!

The One Time hitmaker first sparked the gossip last week when he posted a video via his IG story of himself listening to a track where he's heard singing and rapping.

But the trip wasn't all business! The new parents hung out with Kylie and Kendall Jenner and even shared a sweet ski date.