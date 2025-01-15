Justin Bieber teases music comeback after years-long hiatus!

Los Angeles, California - Is 2025 the year that Justin Bieber returns to pop music ? Here's the latest tea on his much-anticipated comeback !

Justin Bieber is teasing that he's back in the studio and ready to drop new music. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

The Justice hitmaker has hinted that he's back in the studio with an Instagram Story from Wednesday.

The video shows Justin driving a car while listening to a song featuring him singing and rapping over a simple instrumental.

He further teased fans by captioning the clip with film and handwriting emojis, suggesting he's also writing music and working on visual components for his new work.

There's been a lot of speculation that the Peaches singer is making his return to music, especially after producer Mk.gee revealed that he's been "writing and recording" with Justin.