Justin Bieber teases new music with cryptic post after surprise performance!

Los Angeles, California - Did Justin Bieber just confirm his return to music ? Here's the subtle tease the pop star dropped this weekend!

Justin Bieber dropped a cryptic post that seemingly hints he has new music on the way. © IMAGO / Imagn Images

The Peaches hitmaker not only surprised fans with an unexpected appearance at Don Toliver's concert, but he also seemingly teased new music!

On Sunday, Justin dropped a cryptic photo dump via Instagram that featured snaps of himself in what looks like a studio.

The pictures mostly consisted of the new dad playing music on pianos, keyboards, and sound boards, while another snap showed Justin sipping coffee.

The Never Say Never artist concluded the dump with a sweet, black-and-white image of himself giving his wifey, Hailey, a kiss as he captioned the post with photographer Rory Kramer's name.

Justin's cryptic post came a day after the Yummy singer took the stage at Toliver's LA set for a live rendition of their song, Private Landing.