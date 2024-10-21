Justin Bieber teases new music with cryptic post after surprise performance!
Los Angeles, California - Did Justin Bieber just confirm his return to music? Here's the subtle tease the pop star dropped this weekend!
The Peaches hitmaker not only surprised fans with an unexpected appearance at Don Toliver's concert, but he also seemingly teased new music!
On Sunday, Justin dropped a cryptic photo dump via Instagram that featured snaps of himself in what looks like a studio.
The pictures mostly consisted of the new dad playing music on pianos, keyboards, and sound boards, while another snap showed Justin sipping coffee.
The Never Say Never artist concluded the dump with a sweet, black-and-white image of himself giving his wifey, Hailey, a kiss as he captioned the post with photographer Rory Kramer's name.
Justin's cryptic post came a day after the Yummy singer took the stage at Toliver's LA set for a live rendition of their song, Private Landing.
Justin Bieber surprises fans at Don Toliver's LA concert
The Grammy-winning performer surprised the audience as he joined the rapper at the Crypto Arena in a white beanie, black hoodie, and black glasses.
Justin's wifey was also in attendance with Lori Harvey, per her IG story footage, which showed the Rhodes founder dancing to the track.
While the Love Yourself singer didn't perform his lyrics to the song, he was seen dancing on stage while holding his microphone in the air.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO/ Cover-Images & Imagn Images