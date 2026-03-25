Usher's friend hits back at "exaggerated" claims about heated exchange with Justin Bieber
Los Angeles, California - Usher has apparently responded to the claims that he got into a heated argument with Justin Bieber at Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Oscars afterparty!
The OMG hitmaker's friend, Da Brat, spilled on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show that the reports of his alleged fight with the 31-year-old singer were "exaggerated."
She shared, "I spoke to Usher, and he said, 'This is an exaggeration of the conversation the'."
The rapper continued that Usher has been "nothing but supportive of plenty of issues that Justin Bieber has had throughout the years, and y'all can actually check the records for all that. He has been."
"Justin is on his own journey, dealing with his own reality that he's created," Da Brat, born Shawntae Harris-Dupart, noted, adding, "Usher wishes him nothing but the best, and they have no hostility towards each other."
Da Brat says that Usher and Justin still "love each other"
The Funkdafied emcee also insisted that the two musicians "definitely love each other" and that the moment was simply taken "out of context."
She added, "I'm just here to say that is not the issue. They are definitely cool with each other, and they have love, and they support each other."
Fans speculated that Usher and Justin's supposed fallout stemmed from the Diddy scandal, but if what Da Brat says is true, will the former mentor and mentee clarify the incident themselves?
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