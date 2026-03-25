Usher's friend hits back at "exaggerated" claims about heated exchange with Justin Bieber

Los Angeles, California - Usher has apparently responded to the claims that he got into a heated argument with Justin Bieber at Jay-Z and Beyoncé 's Oscars afterparty!

Usher's friend has spoken out about his alleged fight with Justin Bieber (r.) after the Oscars. © Collage: Ian Maule & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The OMG hitmaker's friend, Da Brat, spilled on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show that the reports of his alleged fight with the 31-year-old singer were "exaggerated."

She shared, "I spoke to Usher, and he said, 'This is an exaggeration of the conversation the'."

The rapper continued that Usher has been "nothing but supportive of plenty of issues that Justin Bieber has had throughout the years, and y'all can actually check the records for all that. He has been."

"Justin is on his own journey, dealing with his own reality that he's created," Da Brat, born Shawntae Harris-Dupart, noted, adding, "Usher wishes him nothing but the best, and they have no hostility towards each other."