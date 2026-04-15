Kanye West postpones France concert after threatened ban: "I take full responsibility for what's mine"

Marseille, France - Rapper Kanye West postponed his concert in the French city of Marseille late Tuesday , following reports that the country's interior minister was seeking to block the performance.

Rapper and producer Kanye West gestures upon arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 11, 2025. © HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP

"After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice," the rapper wrote on X.

France's interior minister, Laurent Nunez, was seeking to block West from performing in the southern city in a concert scheduled for June 11 due to his long history of aggressively antisemitic remarks, AFP reported earlier on Tuesday.

West has been heavily criticized for making antisemitic remarks and repeatedly voicing admiration for Adolf Hitler.

Britain has blocked the rapper, also known as Ye, from entering the country due to his outbursts, prompting organizers of a festival he was to headline to cancel the July event. Prime Minister Keir Starmer had called booking West "deeply concerning."

But Dutch Asylum and Migration Minister Bart van den Brink said last week there were no plans as yet to bar the rapper from the Netherlands.

West wrote in another X post on Tuesday that "I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends."

"I take full responsibility for what's mine but I don't want to put my fans in the middle of it," he added.