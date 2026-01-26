Kanye West apologizes for antisemitic rants in WSJ ad: "I lost touch with reality"
Los Angeles, California - Kanye "Ye" West has published an open letter apology for his past antisemitic remarks through a Wall Street Journal ad.
The controversial rapper took out a full-page WSJ ad for a formal apology titled, "To Those I've Hurt."
Ye attributed his erratic behavior and antisemitic rants to untreated mental illness and brain trauma from a near-fatal crash 25 years ago.
"At the time, the focus was on the visible damage – the fracture, the swelling, and the immediate physical trauma," he wrote.
The Donda artist noted, "The deeper injury, the one inside my skull, went unnoticed."
Ye also touched on the effect of his bipolar type-1 disorder, which he first revealed in 2023.
"When you're manic, you don't think you're sick, you feel like you're seeing the world more clearly than ever, when in reality you're losing your grip entirely," he said.
Ye says he's "deeply mortified" by past actions
The Yeezy founder emphasized that the disorder is a "very serious debilitating disease you can die from."
Ye added that during his one "fractured" moment, he "gravitated toward the most destructive symbol I could find" – referring to the swastika t-shirts he sold after he declared himself a "Nazi."
"I lost touch with reality," he admitted, continuing, "I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change."
"It does not excuse what I did though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people," the Flashing Lights emcee added.
Ye also spoke directly to the Black community, writing, "The black community is, unquestionably, the foundation of who I am. I am so sorry to have let you down."
The Vultures rapper credited his wife, Bianca Censori, for pushing him to get help, ending the letter by saying, "I'm not asking for sympathy, or a free pass, though I aspire to earn your forgiveness.
"I write today simply to ask for your patience and understanding as I find my way home."
