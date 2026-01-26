Kanye West apologizes for antisemitic rants in WSJ ad: "I lost touch with reality"

Los Angeles, California - Kanye "Ye" West has published an open letter apology for his past antisemitic remarks through a Wall Street Journal ad.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, took out at paid ad with the Wall Street Journal to issue a formal apology for his past antisemitic rants. © ROBIN MARCHANT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The controversial rapper took out a full-page WSJ ad for a formal apology titled, "To Those I've Hurt."

Ye attributed his erratic behavior and antisemitic rants to untreated mental illness and brain trauma from a near-fatal crash 25 years ago.



"At the time, the focus was on the visible damage – the fracture, the swelling, and the immediate physical trauma," he wrote.

The Donda artist noted, "The deeper injury, the one inside my skull, went unnoticed."

Ye also touched on the effect of his bipolar type-1 disorder, which he first revealed in 2023.

"When you're manic, you don't think you're sick, you feel like you're seeing the world more clearly than ever, when in reality you're losing your grip entirely," he said.