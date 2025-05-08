Kanye West attacks Kim Kardashian in vile new song Heil Hitler

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West blamed Kim Kardashian as the reason he became a "Nazi" in his foul new track , Heil Hitler (Hooligan Version).

Kanye West has escalated his war with Kim Kardashian (l.) in his obscene song, Heil Hitler. © Collage: Frazer Harrison & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Ye rapped that he has "so much anger" from his parenting drama with Kim, plus his frozen bank account in the vile song that he dropped via X.

He also insisted that The Kardashians star is why he became a Nazi, saying, "With all of my money and fame I still don't get to see my children / N****r see my Twitter but they don't see how I be feeling / So I became a Nazi, yeah b***h I'm the villain."



Ye also obscenely brags about his sex life with Bianca Censori, explicitly rapping, "I love when people f**k on my b***h / She reaching down in my pants. She got the world in her hands."



The Donda artist, who has claimed he never wanted kids with Kim, repeated the verse, "N****r, heil Hitler," at least 15 times in the song.