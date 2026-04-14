Kim Kardashian makes surprise career pivot to Broadway

New York, New York - Kim Kardashian is expanding her resumé with a new gig in the theater world!

Kim Kardashian has a new gig as a Broadway producer. © Jean Baptiste Lacroix / AFP

The 45-year-old reality star has signed on as a producer of Broadway's The Fear of 13, a new drama starring Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson, Deadline reported on Monday.

Though Broadway may feel like an unexpected pivot for Kim, the play's focus falls in line with her efforts in criminal justice reform.

The Fear of 13 is based on a documentary about Nick Yarris, who spent two decades on death row for a crime he did not commit.

"My commitment to criminal justice reform has always been about more than just policy – it's about people," Kim said in a statement.

"I've learned that sometimes the most effective way to change minds is through a powerful story. The Fear of 13 is that story."

The SKIMS mogul said that the play offers a "raw, honest look" at Nick's experience and draws attention to the "systemic failures" that led to his wrongful conviction.

"I couldn't be prouder to make my Broadway producing debut with a project that carries such vital weight," she added.

Amid her quest to become a lawyer, Kim has focused heavily on criminal justice reform and has advocated for the clemency of several incarcerated individuals.