Kim Kardashian reveals her bar exam results amid law school journey

Los Angeles, California - The results are in! Did Kim Kardashian pass her California bar exam ?

Kim Kardashian shared on Instagram that she didn't pass the California bar exam. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

On Sunday, the 45-year-old revealed via her Instagram Story that she didn't pass the test.

Kim wrote, "Well...I'm not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV," – referring to her All's Fair character Allura Grant.

"Six years into this law journey, and I'm still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up – just more studying and even more determination."

She added, "Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far. Failing short isn't failure – it's fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivated me even more. Let's go!"

The Kardashians star took the test back in July after finishing her apprenticeship program with lawyer Jessica Jackson in May.

Kim passed the "baby bar" exam in December 2021 after failing the preliminary test three times before.