Kim Kardashian reveals how a "drug run" inspired her criminal justice work

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian reflected on her Legally Blonde moment that led to her prison reform advocacy !

The Kar-Jenners visited inmates at the Growlersburg Conservation Camp during Thursday's episode of The Kardashians. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

On the March 27 episode of The Kardashians, the multi-hyphenate mogul revealed the scandalous teenage moment that sparked her interest in law.

While visiting youth offenders at the Growlersburg Conservation Camp in Sacramento, Kim candidly admitted to doing a "drug run" for a friend.

The reality star dished, "One time, my friend had me go pick up ecstasy at this apartment, and like, what if something happened?"



She continued, "I thought to myself, seriously, if some s**t went down, I would've been able to call my dad, and he would've helped me. And these people didn't have that.

"I really thought to myself, 'This is just so crazy, these people need help.'"

Kim's confession prompted laughter from the whole room while her sister, Kendall Jenner, joked that the SKIMS founder was being "so Elle Woods."