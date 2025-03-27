Kim Kardashian reveals how a "drug run" inspired her criminal justice work
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian reflected on her Legally Blonde moment that led to her prison reform advocacy!
On the March 27 episode of The Kardashians, the multi-hyphenate mogul revealed the scandalous teenage moment that sparked her interest in law.
While visiting youth offenders at the Growlersburg Conservation Camp in Sacramento, Kim candidly admitted to doing a "drug run" for a friend.
The reality star dished, "One time, my friend had me go pick up ecstasy at this apartment, and like, what if something happened?"
She continued, "I thought to myself, seriously, if some s**t went down, I would've been able to call my dad, and he would've helped me. And these people didn't have that.
"I really thought to myself, 'This is just so crazy, these people need help.'"
Kim's confession prompted laughter from the whole room while her sister, Kendall Jenner, joked that the SKIMS founder was being "so Elle Woods."
Kendall Jenner pokes fun at Kim Kardashian over ecstasy story
The supermodel said in her confessional, "I saw the officer like a few people over from Kim basically be like, [face palm]. It was so Legally Blonde."
Kim has shared before that her late father, lawyer Robert Kardashian, was the biggest inspiration for her reform work.
Still, she told the inmates, "The more I got into it, the more I heard stories, I was like, oh my God, this is so f**ked up, like, how do we help here? And it gets overwhelming because every part of the system is so f**ked up. It's crazy."
The Kardashians airs new episodes every Thursday on Hulu!
Cover photo: FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP