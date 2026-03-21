Kylie Jenner drops surprise rap verse – and it's giving big "King Kylie" vibes!

Los Angeles, California - In a surprise musical comeback, Kylie Jenner has made her return to rap on Yeat's new song, Let King Tonka Talk, released on Friday.

Kylie Jenner just dropped a surprise rap verse on Yeat's new track, Let King Tonka Talk. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner & Screenshot/YouTube/@Yeat

The rap game just got a royal visitor – and this time, it's not Kylie's boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's alter-ego, Lil' Timmy Tim!

Nearly a decade after her musical debut on Burberry Perry's Beautiful Day alongside Lil Yachty, Jordyn Woods, and Justine Skye, the Khy founder resurfaces on the Oregon rapper's new track.

The track appears to follow Yeat as he enters a club surrounded by women vying for his attention – one of whom, sporting a "brand new BBL," he confuses for Kylie herself.

Right after, she chimes in, talk-rapping, "Let King Kylie talk. I just walked inside this club and all these b***hes, yeah, they grabbin' on me," before whispering, "They could never."

The cameo only lasts 10 seconds, but Kylie is credited as one of the track's five songwriters, per Entertainment Weekly.

"King Kylie" refers to her iconic 2014-2016 era defined by her teal hair, iconic style, and the launch of the Kylie Lip Kit – the viral product that sparked her Kylie Cosmetics empire.