Is Kylie Jenner becoming a pop star? "King Kylie" set to make her music debut!

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has returned to her "King Kylie" era ten years after her iconic reign, and she's taking things to the next level this time around!

Kylie Jenner will make her music debut as "King Kylie" this week through a collaboration with Terror Jr. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kyliejenner

The 28-year-old has been flooding her socials with promo for her upcoming "King Kylie" anniversary collection at Kylie Cosmetics, which pays homage to her mid-2010s era categorized by teal hair and expertly overlined lips.

But on Monday, Kylie announced that she'll be featured on pop duo Terror Jr's new song called Fourth Strike.

The track will debut at midnight ET, while the King Kylie makeup collection will drop on Friday, October 18, at 3 PM ET.

The reality star first teased the new song in a Snapchat ad for her throwback beauty launch, which saw her don handcuffs and chains in a prison-inspired promo clip.

Kylie isn't the first Kardashian-Jenner family member to dip her toe into the music scene, as her older sister Kim Kardashian released her now-infamous debut single, Jam (Turn It Up), in 2011.

And the big music news comes on the heels of the announcement that Kylie would be making her acting debut in the 2026 movie The Moment, starring Charli XCX.