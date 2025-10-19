Kylie Jenner celebrates 10 years of her beauty empire in bubblegum pink look

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner kicked off a glittering celebration for the 10th anniversary of Kylie Cosmetics with a one-of-a-kind pop-up event with some of her besties!

Kylie Jenner turned the spotlight on 10 years of Kylie Cosmetics at her star-studded King Kylie pop-up! © Collage: Phillip Faraone / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday night, Kylie stunned in a bright pink wig, a strappy latex bodycon dress, long matching nails, and full glam makeup.

Her daughter Stormi matched the vibe in an adorable pink outfit that even featured a King Kylie graphic on her t-shirt.

The pop-up celebrated Kylie Cosmetics' 10-year milestone, giving fans a look at everything from the OG lip kits to the all-new King Kylie line, along with all the brand's most-loved products, per Harper's Bazaar.

Celebrity attendees include her older sister Kim Kardashian, her mom Kris Jenner, longtime pal Hailey Bieber, makeup artists Patrick Starrr and Patrick Ta, and TikTok influencer Mikayla Nogueira.

Kylie shared some highlights on Instagram, posting photos and videos of the glamorous night.

One clip showed her and Kim showing off grills, while other posts captured fun moments with sisters Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian. Kim and Kylie even enjoyed drinks aboard a luxury party bus.