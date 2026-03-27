Megan Thee Stallion gushes over "new son" after rescuing adorable dog from death

Houston, Texas - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has rescued a dog scheduled for euthanasia after learning about so-called kill shelters.

Megan Thee Stallion rescued her "new son" Tyger from certain death. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Megan Thee Stallion

"Ok, you guys, so I've rescued a dog," Megan Thee Stallion said on social media Thursday night.

"Because I was yesterday-years-old when I found out there was such a thing as a kill shelter and they are putting down dogs when they cannot find them a home."

"That is insane," the Hiss rapper added.

So-called kill shelters are often open-admission shelters that accept animals without exception. These facilities are regularly forced to euthanize animals, due to limited space or resources.

The Houston rapper did not reveal from which shelter she rescued her new family member.

Meg said her newly adopted pooch was to about to be put down before she stepped in: "I said no way. Just give him to me and I'll take him."

"We had to save him and his name is Tyger," she said.