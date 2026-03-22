Nicole Kidman sparks romance rumors with co-star after Keith Urban divorce
Los Angeles, California - Is love in the air again? Just a few months after her divorce from husband Keith Urban, movie star Nicole Kidman is once again making headlines – this time with Simon Baker!
After the debut of their new Prime series Scarpetta, the 58-year-old appeared to be extremely cozy with her co-star Baker.
Not so long ago, the stars played a married couple for the cameras, but their time together apparently didn't end with the conclusion of the series.
As The Sun reported, Kidman and Baker were spotted flirting during a screening of the show in New York, and the celebs were even unable to keep their hands off each other at the afterparty!
"Nicole and Simon's closeness is definitely the talk of the town right now," an insider said.
"They're incredible together on screen, and when you see them together in real life, that chemistry clearly wasn't faked," the unnamed source said, adding that Baker and Kidman never left each other's side during the party.
Scarpetta wasn't the first time the pair crossed paths. Kidman and Baker were already in front of the camera together in 2022 for the series Roar – also playing a couple.
Kidman said she didn't find it "weird" to be intimate with Baker on screen, dishing, "We've kissed on the cheek before. We've hugged a lot. We've lived in the same house."
Nicole Kidman's love life in the limelight after divorce
Kidman and country singer Keith Urban divorced last September, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation at the time.
Their marriage produced two daughters: Sunday (17) and Faith (15).
At the beginning of the new year, fans speculated whether Kidman already had a new man by her side shortly after her divorce.
Most recently, the paparazzi turned their attention to entrepreneur Paul Salem, who had shown a clear interest in the actor – but without success.
It remains to be seen whether the connection between Kidman and Baker is more than just a friendship, but the fact is that the 58-year-old's love life never loses interest!
Cover photo: JASON MERRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP