Nicole Kidman sparks romance rumors with co-star after Keith Urban divorce

Los Angeles, California - Is love in the air again? Just a few months after her divorce from husband Keith Urban, movie star Nicole Kidman is once again making headlines – this time with Simon Baker!

This is not the first time that actor Simon Baker (l.) and Nicole Kidman have appeared in public together... © JASON MERRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

After the debut of their new Prime series Scarpetta, the 58-year-old appeared to be extremely cozy with her co-star Baker.

Not so long ago, the stars played a married couple for the cameras, but their time together apparently didn't end with the conclusion of the series.

As The Sun reported, Kidman and Baker were spotted flirting during a screening of the show in New York, and the celebs were even unable to keep their hands off each other at the afterparty!

"Nicole and Simon's closeness is definitely the talk of the town right now," an insider said.

"They're incredible together on screen, and when you see them together in real life, that chemistry clearly wasn't faked," the unnamed source said, adding that Baker and Kidman never left each other's side during the party.

Scarpetta wasn't the first time the pair crossed paths. Kidman and Baker were already in front of the camera together in 2022 for the series Roar – also playing a couple.

Kidman said she didn't find it "weird" to be intimate with Baker on screen, dishing, "We've kissed on the cheek before. We've hugged a lot. We've lived in the same house."

