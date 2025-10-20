Keith Urban seemingly alludes to Nicole Kidman divorce in new TV series

Los Angeles, California - Did Keith Urban hint to his split from actor Nicole Kidman on his new TV show, The Road?

Keith Urban (r.) may have thrown a dig at his estranged wife Nicole Kidman (l.) on his new show The Road. © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In the premiere episode for the country singer's music competition series, Keith performed the song Straight Line off his recent album, High.

The Australian musician previously said on Instagram that the single is about "wanting to break out of a soul-sucking routine that you might be stuck in: maybe in a relationship, a job, with creativity, with yourself."

He added, "It's a message of feeling alive again and getting out from under that dark cloud."

Since the post was shared last February, it seemingly suggests that Keith was speaking about his marital woes to Nicole, who filed for divorce in September after nearly 20 years of marriage.

Reportedly, the exes split was due to the Oscar-winner "never seeing" her husband while some insiders suggest that the For You crooner left his wife.