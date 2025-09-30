Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban call it quits in bombshell split – what went wrong?

Los Angeles, California - Say it ain't so! For a long time, they were considered the Hollywood dream couple, but movie star Nicole Kidman and country rocker Keith Urban have reportedly called it quits.

Nicole Kidman (r.) and country rocker Keith Urban have reportedly called it quits after 19 years of marriage, but was their split amicable? © Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As reported by TMZ on Monday, the two have been separated "since the beginning of summer."

Notably, Nicole marked her 19th wedding anniversary with the 57-year-old musician in a romantic Instagram post on June 25, captioned, "Happy Anniversary Baby."

The split doesn't seem to be amicable, as Keith is said to have left the 58-year-old actor.

According to an insider, Keith has since moved out of the family home and has already bought his own apartment in Nashville.

As for what led to the split, insiders allege that there was little intimacy or emotional closeness, with a source telling the Daily Mail, "Keith never sees Nicole, either she is filming or he is on tour."

"There was a lot of love between the two, and they might not divorce, but there is a world that they both live where neither of them are in it," the tipster added.

"Keith and Nicole have been together for decades and there is a world which they can reconcile, but the way their pairing is now, it is not a couple."

Neither star has commented on the alleged split yet.