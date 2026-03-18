Olivia Dunne drops steamy training session for role in Baywatch reboot

Los Angeles, California - Everybody out of the water – Olivia Dunne has begun her training for her upcoming role on the anticipated Baywatch reboot!

Livvy Dunne has dropped a look at her lifeguard training in preparation for her role on the Baywatch reboot. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@Livvydunne

After it was announced that the former gymnast had been cast in the Fox series, Livvy dropped a look at her steamy lifeguard training sessions.

The 23-year-old sported a one-piece, blue bathing suit complete with white patterns while her hair was styled in a slicked-back ponytail.

She captioned the photos, "all smiles during lifeguard training," and tagged the official handle for the reboot.

On March 12, Deadline confirmed that Olivia will play the recurring character Grace, marking the first professional acting role for the influencer.

Livvy joins a cast that includes Jessica Belkin, Brooks Nader, David Chokachi – who's reprising his OG role of Cody Madison – and Shay Mitchell.



The reboot is scheduled to premiere sometime between 2026 and 2027 with 12 episodes.