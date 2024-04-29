Olivia Dunne can't stop flipping – even in retirement!

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - You can take Olivia Dunne out of gymnastics, but you can't take the gymnastics out of Olivia Dunne!

Despite retiring from gymnastics, Olivia Dunne can't seem to stay away from the gym, as evidenced by her latest viral TikTok on the balance beam. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Livvydunne

After winning the national championship with her LSU gymnastics team, Olivia Dunne has wrapped up her gymnastics career for good.



But it appears that she can't stay out of the gym, according to her latest TikTok shared Sunday.

In a viral video captioned "a bit of a stretch...," she wowed her fans with a jaw-dropping handstand combination on the balance beam.

The 21-year-old appeared to defy gravity with flawless poise and control, making her movements seem as effortless as standing on solid ground.

What surprised some fans – though many didn't notice – was that the video was actually in reverse.

Livvy consistently discovers new tricks to entertain her fans, which is why she stands out as the most followed female college athlete across all college athletics.

With her gymnastics career a thing of the past and college graduation creeping up in May, many are wondering what lies next for the former Tiger star gymnast.