Olivia Rodrigo announces double-duty SNL gig ahead of new album drop!

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo has announced that she's heading back to Saturday Night Live for her first hosting gig!

Olivia Rodrigo is set to host Saturday Night Live for the first time next month as she promotes her new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

On Wednesday, the 23-year-old pop star was revealed as the host of the long-running comedy series for its May 2 episode.

Olivia will be pulling double duty that night and serving as the musical guest as well.

"massive dream come true," Olivia said under an Instagram post sharing the news. "see u soon nyc."

Olivia has performed as SNL's musical guest twice: once in 2021 while promoting SOUR and again in 2023 for the GUTS era.

The gig will come a little more than a month before the release of her new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, which is set to drop on June 12.

The Grammy winner first announced the record last week, and on Tuesday, she took to social media to reveal that its first single, drop dead, will be released on April 17.