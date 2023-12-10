Olivia Rodrigo rocks out in all-American style on Saturday Night Live

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo put the rock in 30 Rock as she returned to Saturday Night Live for the second time.

Olivia Rodrigo was the musical guest on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, joining host Adam Driver. © Slaven Vlasic / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 20-year-old singer was the musical guest for Saturday's episode, joining host Adam Driver for her second appearance on the sketch comedy series.

Celebrating her sophomore album, GUTS, Olivia performed lead single vampire and the fan-favorite all-american bitch.

The Grammy winner has been outspoken about her love for the latter song, particularly when it comes to her upcoming GUTS World Tour.

She recently named all-american bitch as the song she was most excited to bring to the tour, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "That's a big yeller, so I hope people kind of let out all their frustrations on that one."

For the song's SNL debut, Olivia put on quite the show with an elaborate dining room set that she gradually destroyed as the track ramped up. She kept things on the simpler side for vampire, sticking with the piano throughout rather than going all-out with stages effects as she did on MTV's Video Music Awards.

But that wasn't all for Olivia on SNL, as she also made a surprise appearance as Georgina (no last name) in a skit alongside Marcello Hernandez, Ego Nwodim, and Adam Driver.