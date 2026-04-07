Olivia Rodrigo drops big announcement of lead single from new album!

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has officially announced the name and release date of the lead single from her forthcoming album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

Olivia Rodrigo will drop the first single for her forthcoming album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, on April 17. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@oliviarodrigo & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After sending fans into a frenzy with her new album announcement last week, the 23-year-old pop star has dropped another surprise!

Per Olivia's Tuesday social media post, she will release drop dead, the first single from her third studio album, on Friday, April 17.

The post featured what seems to be the single's cover art, depicting Olivia blowing a bubble of gum while rocking a white tank with "drop dead" embroidered by the neckline.

The get him back! singer kicked off her new era last week with a cleared-out social media feed, and her old posts have yet to return after she dropped the new announcements.

While Livies everywhere had been all but certain an OR3 announcement was coming, its lengthy title and pink aesthetic took many by surprise, as it's a notable departure from the purple-hued, four-letter-titled records she kicked off her career with.