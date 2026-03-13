Olivia Rodrigo debuts new logo in major tease of third album: "#OliviaIsComing"

Olivia Rodrigo debuted a new logo on Friday as fans speculate that the pop star will soon announce the release of her third studio album. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@LiviesHQ & IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

The 23-year-old pop star sent fans into a frenzy on Friday with the debut of a new logo, which features her initials in cursive with a small heart accent.

The new logo appears on Olivia's website as well as her official fan page, @LiviesHQ.

"#OliviaIsComing," the page teased on X.

The new OR logo was also reportedly spotted on a mural in Los Angeles, strongly suggesting that this is indeed a big tease for new music!

Olivia recently got fans buzzing about the follow-up to her Grammy-nominated sophomore album, GUTS, on an Instagram post shared by her longtime producer, Dan Nigro.

The snap featured the pair in the studio, with Dan teasing in the caption, "Finishing records..."

"the palpable stress in this photo hahahha," the get him back! singer commented.

Earlier this month, Olivia addressed the speculation about her next album as she attended Paris Fashion Week.