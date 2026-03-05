Olivia Rodrigo gives Parisian princess vibes as she teases new album at Fashion Week

Paris, France - Olivia Rodrigo made a surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday for the star-studded Chloé Fall 2026 show.

The 23-year-old singer brought back the coquette trend in a stunning pink dress with thin spaghetti straps and lace detailing at the neckline.

She kept her makeup simple and wore her hair in loose waves, completing the look with a Chloé Paddington Bag.

While front-row at the show, Olivia fielded some questions about her look – namely, whether it was a tease of her next album's theme!

In one viral clip, the Grammy winner was asked by WWD about her recent streak of pink looks, and whether that might be her new hue of choice after featuring purple heavily on her past two albums.

"Oh my gosh, I don't know. I'm just feeling girly these days, I guess," she said.

Olivia was also pressed about the possible title of her elusive third album, with the reporter asking specifically about the viral theory that it will be called "LUCK."

"You think I'm gonna give that away right now?" she joked. "I'm keeping that close to the chest."