Olivia Rodrigo teases new music with cryptic studio snap: "Finishing records..."

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo and her producer, Dan Nigro, have sent fans into a frenzy with a major tease about the pop star's next album !

Olivia Rodrigo and producer Dan Nigro (r.) revealed that they've been "finishing" work on the pop star's next album. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@oliviarodrigo & @dannigro

On Tuesday night, the 23-year-old singer's longtime collaborator posted a new snap of himself and Olivia to Instagram with the caption, "Finishing records..."

The image immediately sparked an uproar among the Livies, who have been anxiously awaiting any news about Olivia's elusive third album.

Soon enough, the get him back! artist herself dropped a comment: "the palpable stress in this photo hahahha."

Olivia had previously confirmed that OR3 was in the works, but Dan's post seems to indicate that its release isn't far away!

The Disney Channel alum released her sophomore album, GUTS, back in September 2023, earning her six more Grammy nominations in the process.

Olivia hasn't spilled too much about her plans for her third record, but she did seem to suggest that her four-letter name scheme will continue.

She publicly ruled out one possible title – CARD – but many fans are convinced that it may be titled LUCK.