Olivia Rodrigo reacts to third album title theories – and rules one out!

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo has officially started working on her third album , and she's kicking off the new era by confirming at least one possible name that it won't go by.

In a chat with Cosmopolitan published on Monday, the 22-year-old singer revealed that she's been lurking online – and seeing all of those OR3 theories.

Fans are convinced that Olivia's next record will follow the pattern of its predecessors and take on an all-caps, four-letter title.

As for one title that Livies can take off the table, Olivia dished that she came across one theory that the album would be called "CARD."

"I was like, 'Oh, that's a fun idea, but definitely not going to be the case,'" she said.

While the fans may not have it right just yet, the Grammy winner is glad that they're invested enough to even come up with the ideas in the first place.

"I love seeing people's theories and them connecting all of these dots," she said. "It makes me happy that people care about the album enough to postulate and think about things."

CARD is just one name that Livies have thrown out there, and the most popular guess hasn't been ruled out yet: LUCK.

Fans point to several Easter eggs Olivia has shared on her social media over the past few months, and the pop star added further fuel to the fire with her outfit for the exclusive AmEx Platinum show she played in New York last week.