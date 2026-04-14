Olivia Rodrigo drops sneak peek at her first single from new album!

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo is giving fans a sneak peek into her next era as the countdown to her new album continues!

Olivia Rodrigo has given fans another sneak peek at her new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, with a cryptic Instagram post. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@oliviarodrigo

The 23-year-old pop star took to social media on Monday to share an audio snippet from her upcoming record, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

Her Instagram post didn't feature any vocals but featured the words "it's feminine intuition" written on the screen.

The clip's audio matches an earlier teaser that featured the text, "i hope you never finish that beer."

Both posts use a sound called "drop unalive" – an algorithm-friendly version of her new single title, drop dead.

Also on Monday, Olivia teased the album with a photo dump captioned with a pink heart emoji and another reading "SOON" with an arrow pointing to the right.

The photos featured the color pink quite heavily, along with love-related motifs to channel the new era's vibe.

The Grammy winner is set to release drop dead on Friday, while the complete album will arrive on June 12.