Orlando Bloom strikes up sizzling romance after Katy Perry split
Los Angeles, California - Orlando Bloom went back on the market since last summer, but it seems like that hasn't lasted long! A few months ago, the movie star reportedly sparked up a new romance.
Amid the buzz over his ex Katy Perry's new romance with Justin Trudeau, Orlando has entered the chat with a new boo of his own!
According to the Daily Mail, the 49-year-old was spotted at a luxury Swiss hotel with his rumored new girlfriend, model Luisa Laemmel.
Orlando and Luisa, who is more than 20 years his junior, spent the night at Dolder Grand in Zurich.
Between his advertising deal with Porsche and the idyllic mountain landscape, Orlando was able to get to know the Swiss native's family.
"They've become a proper little family unit and Orlando even flew his teacup poodle Biggie Smalls over for the trip," an insider told The Sun, adding that the short trip to Europe was a welcome change for the blonde and The Lord of the Rings actor.
As Orlando is based in Los Angeles and Louisa in New York, they "don't get to see each other all the time," insiders say.
Still, they've been keeping the spark alive and prefer to keep things as private as they can: "Orlando and Luisa have been quietly seeing each other for several months," a tipster confirmed.
Orlando and Luisa have already been caught in public
But as hard as Orlando tried, his new love did not go undetected.
A month ago, paparazzi caught the couple hand in hand on the street after the Super Bowl in Santa Clara, sending the rumor mill spinning.
Neither the 28-year-old nor the actor has yet commented on their appearances together, but for fans of the new couple, the apparent intimacy and recent vacation seemed to be a clear sign of a strong relationship!
While Orlando is keeping things low-key, his ex has been proudly flaunting her new boyfriend following her split from Orlando last June.
Katy, who shares a daughter with the Gran Turismo star, has posted several photo dumps from her recent adventures with the former Canadian prime minister – including one that also featured Orlando!
Cover photo: Collage: AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@luisalaemmel