Orlando Bloom strikes up sizzling romance after Katy Perry split

Los Angeles, California - Orlando Bloom went back on the market since last summer, but it seems like that hasn't lasted long! A few months ago, the movie star reportedly sparked up a new romance.

Orlando Bloom and Swiss model Luisa Laemmel (l.) have reportedly been seeing each other for a few months now. © Collage: AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@luisalaemmel

Amid the buzz over his ex Katy Perry's new romance with Justin Trudeau, Orlando has entered the chat with a new boo of his own!

According to the Daily Mail, the 49-year-old was spotted at a luxury Swiss hotel with his rumored new girlfriend, model Luisa Laemmel.

Orlando and Luisa, who is more than 20 years his junior, spent the night at Dolder Grand in Zurich.

Between his advertising deal with Porsche and the idyllic mountain landscape, Orlando was able to get to know the Swiss native's family.

"They've become a proper little family unit and Orlando even flew his teacup poodle Biggie Smalls over for the trip," an insider told The Sun, adding that the short trip to Europe was a welcome change for the blonde and The Lord of the Rings actor.

As Orlando is based in Los Angeles and Louisa in New York, they "don't get to see each other all the time," insiders say.

Still, they've been keeping the spark alive and prefer to keep things as private as they can: "Orlando and Luisa have been quietly seeing each other for several months," a tipster confirmed.