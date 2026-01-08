Katy Perry kisses Justin Trudeau in new photo dump – which also features ex Orlando Bloom!

By Kelly Christ, Miriam Graf

Montecito, California - Katy Perry is head over heels for Justin Trudeau – and she's not afraid to show it!

Katy Perry (r.) showed off her swoon-worthy romance with former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau (l.) in a new post – one that also featured her ex Orlando Bloom!  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@katyperry

The lovebirds first sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2025, and they've officially been a couple since the end of the year.

In the 41-year-old pop star's new Instagram post, she gave fans a peek at her "Holidaze," which featured some swoon-worthy PDA with Justin!

In one snap, Katy is seen kissing the 54-year-old politician on the neck, marking their most affectionate social media post yet.

The Firework singer gave Justin another shoutout with a photo of herself wearing a golden maple leaf pendant – clearly a tribute to the former Canadian prime minister!

Interestingly, Justin wasn't the only one to be tagged in the photo dump – Katy also featured her ex, Orlando Bloom!

Katy Perry shows off family time with ex Orlando Bloom

Katy and the 48-year-old actor announced their separation in June – just a month before she'd spark dating rumors with Justin.

Orlando likely spent the holidays with his former partner for the sake of their daughter, five-year-old Daisy, who is pictured with her dad in one of the images.

Another snap shows several name cards on a table: one for Katy, Orlando, Daisy, and Flynn – The Lord of the Rings star's son from his previous marriage to Miranda Kerr.

Amid her head-over-heels romance with Justin, it seems Katy has found just as harmonious a co-parenting relationship with Orlando!

