Katy Perry kisses Justin Trudeau in new photo dump – which also features ex Orlando Bloom!

Montecito, California - Katy Perry is head over heels for Justin Trudeau – and she's not afraid to show it!

Katy Perry (r.) showed off her swoon-worthy romance with former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau (l.) in a new post – one that also featured her ex Orlando Bloom! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@katyperry

The lovebirds first sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2025, and they've officially been a couple since the end of the year.

In the 41-year-old pop star's new Instagram post, she gave fans a peek at her "Holidaze," which featured some swoon-worthy PDA with Justin!

In one snap, Katy is seen kissing the 54-year-old politician on the neck, marking their most affectionate social media post yet.

The Firework singer gave Justin another shoutout with a photo of herself wearing a golden maple leaf pendant – clearly a tribute to the former Canadian prime minister!

Interestingly, Justin wasn't the only one to be tagged in the photo dump – Katy also featured her ex, Orlando Bloom!