Rachel Zegler joins star-studded cast of new Lin-Manuel Miranda movie

Los Angeles, California - Rachel Zegler has joined the star -studded cast of Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda's new movie , Octet!

Lin-Manuel Miranda (r.) has tapped Rachel Zegler to join his new movie, an adaptation of the musical Octet. © Collage: CARLOS JASSO / AFP & John Lamparski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, Miranda dropped the cast announcement for his second film as a director, which is based on the musical of the same name by Dave Mallory.

Zegler is set to star as Velma alongside the likes of Amanda Seyfried (Jessica), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Paula), Tramell Tillman (Marvin), Paul-Jordan Jansen (Ed), and Gaten Matarazzo (Toby).

Two of Hamilton's original stars will also be reuniting with Miranda for the film: Jonathan Groff (Henry) and Phillipa Soo (Karly).

Octet follows eight internet addicts who meet in a church basement as part of a support group, where they lock their phones away in a bit to address the root of their digital obsession.

The flick marks Zegler's second major film role since 2025's live-action Snow White. She is also set to star in the comedy-drama She Gets It From Me alongside Marisa Tomei, which began filming in February.