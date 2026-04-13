Rachel Zegler triumphs with top 2026 Olivier Awards win for Evita!

London, UK - Rachel Zegler won big at Sunday's 2026 Olivier Awards for her performance in the leading role of Evita on London's West End last summer!

Rachel Zegler took home the Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical on Sunday for her performance in Evita. © REUTERS

The 24-year-old took home the prize for Best Actress in a Musical during the ceremony, which is considered the UK equivalent of New York's Tony Awards.

In her acceptance speech, Zegler called her run in the Evita revival "the honor of a lifetime."

"I can't believe I got so lucky as to sing in front of thousands of you," she gushed.

Zegler also shouted out her "genius" director, Jamie Lloyd, and applauded him for creating such an "accessible" theater experience by having the musical's showstopper number performed on an outdoor balcony.

Videos of the Snow White star singing Don't Cry for Me Argentina outside the West End theater went viral upon her debut, and while there were some mixed reactions to the concept, the public performances helped surge Evita's popularity.

Evita marked her West End debut, but Zegler previously starred on Broadway in a 2024 production of Romeo and Juliet alongside Heartstopper star Kit Connor.