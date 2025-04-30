Rachel Zegler scores next starring role after Snow White!

Los Angeles, California - Rachel Zegler has landed her next big role after her starring turn in Disney's live-action Snow White.

Rachel Zegler has landed her next big movie after Disney's live-action Snow White with the news of her role in the upcoming comedy-drama She Gets It From Me. © Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As Variety revealed on Wednesday, Zegler is set to star opposite Marisa Tomei in a new comedy-drama film called She Gets It From Me.

The 23-year-old West Side Story star will play Tomei's daughter, who decides to track down her former punk rocker mom and rebuild their connection.

"YouTube is packed with tearful family reunions, but nobody films the messy aftermath," the synopsis reads.

The movie, which will be directed by Julia von Heinz, is based on a true story.

She Gets It From Me marks Zegler's seventh feature film appearance – her first after Snow White underperformed at the box office earlier this year.

Despite the disappointment for Disney, the Y2K actor's performance was largely hailed by critics, and she's kept her career rolling with her West End debut in a revival of Evita, set to open this summer.