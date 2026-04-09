P!NK gets a brand-new hosting gig!

New York, New York - Raise your glass! Legendary popstar P!NK is hosting this year's Tony Awards, awarding the best of Broadway.

Legendary popstar P!NK is hosting this year's Tony Awards, the biggest night for Broadway. © Collage: Instagram/pink & THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Great White Way is going P!NK!

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will officially be taking the Radio City Music Hall stage on Sunday, June 7 to helm the Broadway theater community's biggest night.

She annouced the new gig with a cheeky Instagram post.

"When I was asked to host @thetonyawards, my first question was — don’t you need to have been on Broadway for this? So I went ahead and fixed that. Kind of."

The clip shows her sneaking a toe onto the Broadway stage at Wednesday night' performance of the musical The Great Gatsy.

The Broadway community is the hardest working in showbiz," P!NK wrote. "They show up every single night, sometimes twice, and make absolute magic. I cannot wait to celebrate them all with you."

The three-time Grammy Award winner has released nine studio albums with 15 Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, and sold more than 60 million album equivalents globally. She become known for adding theatrical elements to her stadium tours, including high flying acrobatics, and is rumored to become the first female solo artist to headline The Sphere in Las Vegas next year.

"Over the course of her extraordinary career, P!NK has built one of the most passionate and enduring fan communities in the history of popular music, giving her a unique ability to bring even more people into this growing family," Heather Hitchens, President & CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Jason Laks, President of the Broadway League, wrote in a statement.

"Simply put: we could not be more excited to get this party started.”