Rachel Zegler's West End debut goes viral with controversial balcony song

London, UK - Snow White star Rachel Zegler's West End debut in Evita is making waves online with an unexpected change to the show's most iconic number.

The 24-year-old is starring as Eva Perón in the latest West End production of Evita, this time directed by Jamie Lloyd.

The revival has earned significant attention for staging the performance of Don't Cry for Me Argentina on the theater's balcony, allowing Zegler to sing for a crowd outside of the venue while the number is displayed on a screen to theatergoers inside.

While the choice has garnered mixed reactions, it's not a major surprise, as Lloyd employed a similar tactic on his current Sunset Boulevard Broadway revival.

The latest production of Sunset Boulevard transferred over from the West End, and both versions feature the male lead exiting the theater and walking the surrounding street as he performs the titular number.

Like Evita's Don't Cry for Me Argentina, the song is filmed by a camera crew and broadcast to the attendees inside on a screen.

Zegler and Lloyd have been hesitant to discuss the balcony staging so as not to spoil it for fans, but the Y2K star quipped to Vogue that they've dubbed the number "Eva Perón's Coachella set."

Since Evita's opening earlier this month, Londoners have been gathering at the theater to catch the balcony scene each night, with footage of the moment instantly going viral online.