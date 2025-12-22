Reese Witherspoon's snap with dopplegänger daughter Ava has fans freaking out!

Los Angeles, California - Hollywood stars love to celebrate Christmas with their families like the rest of us, and Reese Witherspoon is no exception! But the 49-year-old's holiday post has gone viral for one particular snap that's left fans shocked!

Reese Witherspoon's (l.) Christmas photo dump has fans in a frenzy, as one snap proved her 26-year-old daughter Ava has grown into her mom's twin! © Collage: Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@reesewitherspoon

Even die-hard fans likely had to do a double-take at Reese's Instagram photo dump from Sunday.

In the first slide, Reese is seen smiling alongside her 26-year-old daughter Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, who bears a striking resemblance to her famous mom!

The daughter doppelgänger had fans in a frenzy, flooding the comments with the word "twins."

Some even joked that Ava looks more like Reese in her 20s than Reese did!

Ava has always borne a resemblance to both her mom and her dad – actor Ryan Phillippe – but since growing into adulthood, she's nearly identical to the Legally Blonde star.

Also featured in the photo dump was Reese and Ryan's 22-year-old Deacon, who favors his dad a bit more than his sister.

Reese and the 51-year-old actor were married from 1999 to 2007.