Reese Witherspoon's snap with dopplegänger daughter Ava has fans freaking out!
Los Angeles, California - Hollywood stars love to celebrate Christmas with their families like the rest of us, and Reese Witherspoon is no exception! But the 49-year-old's holiday post has gone viral for one particular snap that's left fans shocked!
Even die-hard fans likely had to do a double-take at Reese's Instagram photo dump from Sunday.
In the first slide, Reese is seen smiling alongside her 26-year-old daughter Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, who bears a striking resemblance to her famous mom!
The daughter doppelgänger had fans in a frenzy, flooding the comments with the word "twins."
Some even joked that Ava looks more like Reese in her 20s than Reese did!
Ava has always borne a resemblance to both her mom and her dad – actor Ryan Phillippe – but since growing into adulthood, she's nearly identical to the Legally Blonde star.
Also featured in the photo dump was Reese and Ryan's 22-year-old Deacon, who favors his dad a bit more than his sister.
Reese and the 51-year-old actor were married from 1999 to 2007.
Reese then moved on with talent agent Jim Toth, whom she wed in 2011 and welcomed a son named Tennessee with the following year. They got divorced in 2023.
