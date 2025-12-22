Reese Witherspoon's snap with dopplegänger daughter Ava has fans freaking out!

Reese Witherspoon's Christmas photo dump has fans in a frenzy, as one snap proved her 26-year-old daughter Ava has grown into her mom's twin!

By Christian Norm, Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - Hollywood stars love to celebrate Christmas with their families like the rest of us, and Reese Witherspoon is no exception! But the 49-year-old's holiday post has gone viral for one particular snap that's left fans shocked!

Reese Witherspoon's (l.) Christmas photo dump has fans in a frenzy, as one snap proved her 26-year-old daughter Ava has grown into her mom's twin!

Even die-hard fans likely had to do a double-take at Reese's Instagram photo dump from Sunday.

In the first slide, Reese is seen smiling alongside her 26-year-old daughter Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, who bears a striking resemblance to her famous mom!

The daughter doppelgänger had fans in a frenzy, flooding the comments with the word "twins."

Some even joked that Ava looks more like Reese in her 20s than Reese did!

Ava has always borne a resemblance to both her mom and her dad – actor Ryan Phillippe – but since growing into adulthood, she's nearly identical to the Legally Blonde star.

Also featured in the photo dump was Reese and Ryan's 22-year-old Deacon, who favors his dad a bit more than his sister.

Reese and the 51-year-old actor were married from 1999 to 2007.

Reese Witherspoon (l.) and Ryan Phillippe, who were married for eight years, share daughter Ava and son Deacon.
Reese Witherspoon (l.) and Ryan Phillippe, who were married for eight years, share daughter Ava and son Deacon.  © IMAGO / Depositphotos

Reese then moved on with talent agent Jim Toth, whom she wed in 2011 and welcomed a son named Tennessee with the following year. They got divorced in 2023.

